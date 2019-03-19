Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Andrew Edward Wise


Muncie - Andrew Edward Wise, 94, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Riverwalk Village in Noblesville.

He was born in Muncie, Indiana on Monday, February 16, 1925.

Andrew was a music teacher for Muncie Community Schools.

He attended High Street United Methodist Church.

Andrew is survived by his sons, Stephen (Karen) Wise and Mitchell (Sue) Wise; daughter, Esther Kathleen (Keith) Bruner; fifteen grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Esther Lucille Wise; sons, Michael Allen Wise, Andrew Keith Wise, and Michael Andrew Wise.

Cremation was chosen and no services will take place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 19, 2019
