Andria "Sue" Davison (Lewis) Peterson
Andria "Sue" Davison (Lewis) Peterson, 75, passed away November 10, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Vernon and Opal Davison of Muncie, Indiana. She was married to the late Bradley Lewis of Muncie for 33 years. After his death, she married James "Jim" Peterson and retired to Holiday, Florida. They celebrated their twenty-third wedding anniversary on November 9, 2019. Over the past two months, they had been preparing to move closer to family and had secured an apartment in St. Marys, Georgia.
For fourteen years, Sue worked as a nurse at Williamsburg Nursing Home in Muncie. After moving to Florida, she took on various leadership roles within her retirement community's association. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, and playing cards with her husband and friends.
Sue is preceded in death by her brother, Donald Davison; her sister, Kathie Scott; and her grandson, Quinton Lewis. She is survived by her husband, Jim; five children; and two step-children: Jeffrey Lewis of Falling Waters, West Virginia, Jerry Lewis of Johns Creek, Georgia, William "Bill" Lewis of Kingsland, Georgia, Scott Lewis of Piedmont, South Carolina, Rhonda Lewis and Mark Peterson of Muncie, Indiana, and Kate Peterson of Indianapolis, Indiana. She leaves behind sixteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The arrangements for Andria "Sue" Peterson are being made by both Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Florida and Elm Ridge Funeral Home in Muncie, Indiana.
The viewing will be held on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. for all family and friends who wish to pay their respects, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.
The service will be held on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019