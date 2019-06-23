Services
Angela K. Reynolds Obituary
Angela K. Reynolds

Muncie -

Muncie: Angela K. Reynolds Passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019 at I. U. Ball Memorial Hospital. Angela was born in Muncie on May 18, 1953 the daughter of Catherine Gabbard. Graduating from Southside High School in 1971, married her sweetheart Nelson Reynolds in 1972 and they were together until his passing in 2003. Angela enjoyed bowling, bingo and an occasional trip to a Casino. She retired from the dietary staff at I. U. Ball memorial Hospital in January of this year.

Survivors include sisters: Mary (Delmar) Noble, Linda Gabbard, and Cindy (Thomas) Smart, Aunt Janice Andrews and many nieces and nephews.

Angela was preceded death by Nelson, husband of 31 years, Mother and father, Uncle Richard Andrews and Brother Carl Ray Terry.

Funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Dewayne Loveless officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 11:30 am until the time of the service at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery in Muncie.

The family requests Memorial contributions be made to the New Horizon Church of the Nazarene, 1915 E. 20th Street Muncie Indiana 47302.

Online condolences will be received by the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 23, 2019
