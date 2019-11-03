Services
Angela Marie Nichols Obituary
Muncie - Angela Marie Nichols, 54, of Muncie, died late Thursday evening, October 31, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born July 28, 1965 in Portland, IN and is the daughter of Gary Joe & Claudia Jean (Hancock) Nichols.

Angie was a loving and caring individual who was known for her smile and laughter. She was employed as Collection Manager for Ball State Credit Union for 16 years; she was previously employed by the Pendleton Department of Correction, Lowes and as an EMT. Angie loved to go camping, travel, go on cruises and be with children.

Angie is survived by her parents Gary Joe & Claudia Jean (Hancock) Nichols of Portland; her wife Beth Ann Larsen (Pittenger) of Muncie; her daughter Holly Kappes (Christina) of Muncie; two grandsons Carter Kappes and Trevor Whitted both of Muncie; a sister Shelly Eldridge (Rob) of Portland and a brother Todd Nichols (Tara) of Portland; several nieces and nephews also survive. Angie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Claude and Betty (Westfall) Hancock and paternal grandparents Harold & Juanita (McAbee) Nichols.

Funeral Services for Angie will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to IU Health Riley Childrens Hospital with envelopes provided at the funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
