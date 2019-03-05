|
Angela Quire
Muncie - Angela Anne Quire, 51, passed away at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Saturday, March 02, 2019 with her family by her side. Angela was born on June 14, 1967 to Jerry and Deanna (Reynolds) Workman.
Angela graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1985. She was the transportation manager for Auxilio Services, and a school bus driver for Muncie Community Schools. Angela's greatest joy was children, whether it be her son or her nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews, or the children on her bus. She made the world's best chicken casserole and loved music; her favorite band was Journey.
Angela is survived by her parents, her husband of 26 years Kerry Quire, a son Joshua Quire, a brother Gregg Workman (Brenda), two sisters Tammy Sumner (Brad) and Debbie Workman, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Angela was preceded in death by her brother Steve Workman.
A funeral service for Angela will be held at Parson Mortuary at 10:00 A.M on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Friends may call from 9:00 A. M. until the time of service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.parsonmortaury.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 5, 2019