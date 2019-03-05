Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Quire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Quire


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Angela Quire Obituary
Angela Quire

Muncie - Angela Anne Quire, 51, passed away at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Saturday, March 02, 2019 with her family by her side. Angela was born on June 14, 1967 to Jerry and Deanna (Reynolds) Workman.

Angela graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1985. She was the transportation manager for Auxilio Services, and a school bus driver for Muncie Community Schools. Angela's greatest joy was children, whether it be her son or her nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews, or the children on her bus. She made the world's best chicken casserole and loved music; her favorite band was Journey.

Angela is survived by her parents, her husband of 26 years Kerry Quire, a son Joshua Quire, a brother Gregg Workman (Brenda), two sisters Tammy Sumner (Brad) and Debbie Workman, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Angela was preceded in death by her brother Steve Workman.

A funeral service for Angela will be held at Parson Mortuary at 10:00 A.M on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Friends may call from 9:00 A. M. until the time of service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.parsonmortaury.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now