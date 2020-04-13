|
|
Anita Darlene Scott
Daleville, IN - Anita Darlene Scott, 81, passed away Friday, April 11, 2020, at her home in Daleville, Indiana surrounded by her family. Anita was born in Keystone, South Dakota on Wednesday, April 13, 1938, the daughter of James and Albinita (Henry) LaRue. She is a graduate of Apex Beauty School in Anderson, Indiana.
Anita married Neal Scott on May 14, 1955, and they shared forty-seven years together. He passed away August 7, 2002. Anita had her own beauty shop in Daleville, Indiana for many years. She was a fixture in the community and served as the Daleville Lioness president for many years. Anita was always active and had many talents. She loved working on her many projects, and she could do anything. Anita enjoyed working in her garden, traveling, and spending time with her long-term companion, Terrill Perry. She loved spending her summer weekends at the Lakeshore Resort in Brookville, Indiana, with family and friends.
Survivors include her companion, Terrill Perry; a brother, Lenny LaRue; two sisters, Dorothy Mansfield (Bud); and Fritzy Sellers; a son, Todd Scott (Joani); and a daughter, Tami Ward (Robert); grandchildren, Shane Rees (Vanessa), Dustin Scott, Rebekah Hodge (Tim), Beau Scott (Ashley), Taylor Bray, and Siena Ward; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Anita is also survived by her son, Rick's long-term girlfriend, Cris Soular.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two brothers, Jim and Kenny; one sister, Addie; one son, Rick Scott; one daughter, Debbie Rees Lindskog; and her beloved dogs, Lilly and Lucy.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the , 5635 96th Street, #100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020