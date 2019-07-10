Anita L Dailey (Arment)



Muncie - Anita L Dailey (Arment) 76, passed away peacefully at Westminster Village on July 8, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, former Indiana Speaker of the House, J Roberts Dailey; her sister June Smith (Arment); grandson, Nicholas Jarvis; and niece, Chanette Harris



Anita was born in Muncie, Father Ira L. Arment and Mothers Gladys and Irene Arment



Surviving are her children. Colleen Dailey, John Dailey, Randy Peck and Chris Walker; two sisters, Deana Harris (Arment) and Betty Ann Scroggins (Arment); four grandchildren, Matthew Jarvis, Sarah Walker, Chantel Castellano (Peck) and Brendon Peck; one great-granddaughter, Joslyn Jarvis; nieces, Diana Bonn (Smith), Sandy Heindl (Smith) and Vicky Harris; nephews, Terry Smith, Kemper Smith and Tony Scroggins, great nieces and nephews, Allison Thomas, Jeffery Bonn and Kenleigh Thomas



Anita graduated from Royerton High School and Butler University with her Associate's Degree in Interior Design. Her love of making things beautiful flourished her entire life, including numerous miniature dollhouses and venuette's, amazing landscaping, event planning for many weddings and political events, fashion and color consulting, and private label cosmetics and nail salon, Color Classiques.



She continued her education by attending Dale Carnagie, Academy for Community Leadership, licenses in real estate and cosmetology and enjoyed reading many motivational and Christian books.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Reverend Dr. Ronald Naylor officiating. Entombment will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery Mausoleum.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 or one hour prior to services on Friday.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice Care and Westminster Village for the excellent care they provided to Anita.



Memorial Contributions may be directed to High Street United Methodist Church, 219 S. High Street, Muncie, IN 47305.



