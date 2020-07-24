Anita M. (Swoveland) Reid
Hartford City - Anita M. (Swoveland) Reid, 74, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020 at IUHealth Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie.
She was born in Norway, Michigan on August 20, 1945, one of four daughters of the late Wm. Blaine and Dorothy M. (Schmidt) Swoveland.
Anita started her first job in Hartford City, at the age of fourteen, at the A & W Root Beer stand, in Hartford City, graduated with the Hartford City Airedales, class of 1963 and went to JTPA to further her career interests and retired in January of 2007 in the Social Field as an employment specialist/career counselor.
Anita was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Hartford City and also belonged to the Piecemakers quilting group of the church.
Her family she leaves behind, include her daughter, Holly B. (Dwayne Wilson) Underwood; her son, Bradley (Amy) Reid; ten grandchildren: Amber Underwood and Gage Underwood, Blaine (Corryn) Reid, Jordan (Whitney) McCammon, Gabrielle Reid, Ian Reid, Isabelle Reid, Zachery (Emily) Reid, Cody Reid and Hannah Reid. Three great-grandchildren: Josie Reid, Aria Reid and Reid McCammon. Three sisters: Mary Louise (Rick) Cary of Louden, TN, Judith A. (Max) Wiesenauer of Salem, IN and Patricia J. Gaither (John Jackson) of Hartford City as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Dustin L. Reid on Dec. 30, 2007 and a brother-in-law, Max Gaither.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 28th in the Zion Lutheran Church 308 S. Monroe St., Hartford City, with Interim Pastor Erik Grayvold presiding. Burial follows at Eaton Union Cemetery, Eaton, IN with her grandchildren serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be from 3 - 7 p.m. Monday, July 27th at Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City and Tuesday at the church, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Memorials may be made in her name to Zion Lutheran Church. Condolences to the family may be sent to WatersFuneralHomes.com
.
ALL services Monday and Tuesday will require a mask, per mandate by the Governor of Indiana. Social distancing practices and covid-19 procedures followed.