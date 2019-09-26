|
Anita Marie Graham
Muncie - Anita Marie Graham passed away on Tuesday September 17, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Brookville, OH on April 20, 1956. Anita moved to Muncie, IN at a young age where she attended Muncie Central High School.
She later attended Ivy Tech Community College where she obtained her Associates degree. Anita then went on to work for Hillcroft Services for 24 years as a production supervisor.
She attended Kirby Avenue Church of God where she loved to study the word of God. She enjoyed spending time with her family and raising her grandchildren.
Anita leaves to cherish her memories two sons, John M. Brown and Robert (RJ) Graham Jr., Wife Lareshia. A sister Cathy Bishop, mother-in-law Izetta R. Graham. Seven grandchildren: Jonathan and Alivia Brown, Zhariyah, Arjay, Robert III, Ryan and Xhayna Graham. Two great grandchildren Jonathan Jr. and Kal-el Brown, and a host of family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Graham Sr., her mother Betty June Eldridge and an Aunt Edna Ruth Eldridge.
Services will be held, Saturday 28, 2019 at 10:00am at Kirby Avenue Church of God. 701 E. Kirby Ave, Muncie, IN. With viewing starting at 9:00am. Arrangements entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service. Muncie, IN.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 26, 2019