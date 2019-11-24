|
|
Ann A. Brophy
Southport, CT - Ann A. Brophy, age 88, a Southport, CT resident for more than 50 years and beloved wife of the late Charles G. Brophy, passed Saturday November 23, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. She was a resident of Stratford, CT for the past three years. Born in Indianapolis to Dr. Harvey Mitchell Anthony and Ruth Leffler Anthony, Ann and her mother moved to Muncie after the loss of her father when she was three months old. There she spent her childhood and attended school. Ann left Muncie to pursue a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature at the Western College for Women in Oxford, Ohio. After graduating, she moved to New York City where she worked with Broadway playwrights for 10 years. It was here she developed her passion and skill for writing with these incredible mentors. While living in New York City, Ann met the love of her life, Charles. The couple married and settled in Connecticut with their three children. Ann took up a writing course at Fairfield University in Connecticut and began to take her writings very seriously. She was the author of several poems, short stories, and eight children's books. She was an adjunct professor of Writing for Children at Fairfield University for 10 years and conducted local writing workshops. Ann is survived by her three children, Charles Anthony Brophy of California, Hilliard Andrew Brophy of Connecticut, and Ruth Ann Mitchell of New Jersey; and a grandson in New Hampshire. Services and interment for Ann will take place in Muncie at a later date, and a memorial service will follow in Southport, CT. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ann's memory to Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport, CT 06890. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.spearfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019