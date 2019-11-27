Services
Ann E. Johnson Obituary
Ann E. Johnson

Muncie - : Ann Elaine Johnson passed away on Monday November 25, 2019 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Ann was born on Monday March 24, 1947 in Muncie to Inez (Strahan) and Joseph Johnson Sr... She spent her life in the Muncie area working for Ball Memorial Hospital as a Unit Secretary retiring after more than 30 years of service. Ann was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church and spent many hours volunteering her time for the deaf interpreter signing at community events for them.

Surviving Ann are mother Inez, brothers; Joseph "Ed" (Carolyn) Johnson, Jim (Jennifer) Johnson, Chris P. (Christy) Johnson, niece; Jama (Matthew) Munson, nephews; Jimmy (Melanie) Johnson, Eric (Basil) Johnson, Matthew (Lynzie) Johnson, Joshua (Angel) Johnson, and many Great nieces and nephews.

Her father Joseph Sr. preceded her in passing.

Funeral services will be at Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 3001 Burlington Drive Muncie Indiana 47302 on Monday December 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Friends may call from 12:00 until the time of the service.

The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
