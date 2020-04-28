|
|
Ann Krejsa
Muncie - Ann Krejsa, 82, passed away after an extended illness. Ann was born on April 3, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Earl Mahan and Leone (Raff) Mahan. Ann was a graduate of Morocco High School (IN) and Indiana University.
Her favorite employment was as a fashion marketer for Marshall Fields in Chicago, Illinois. She later spent decades as a teacher at various schools, retiring from Kankakee Valley High School (IN). During her tenure as a teacher, she enjoyed working in theater arts. Education has always been preeminently important to Ann, and she heralded this throughout her life. Ann also had an affinity for animals and this never waned in her life. During her residence in Muncie, Ann was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church and spent many hours volunteering for the Gabriel Project, as well as St. Vincent de Paul Society. She loved serving others as part of her Catholic faith.
Survivors include her only son Joseph, his wife Beth, and their three children: Chloe, Anna, and Wyatt Krejsa. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Shirley Mahan as well as many special friends she has loved throughout her years.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Leone Mahan, as well as her brother, Mark Mahan.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Anderson Memorial Park, 6805 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Anderson, Indiana 46013. Due to unusual circumstances and adherence to social distancing guidelines, those wishing to pay their respects by attending graveside services may do so while remaining in or at their vehicles.
Arrangements are entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Ann with a contribution to either the Gabriel Project or St. Vincent de Paul Society through St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020