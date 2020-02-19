|
Ann Laura Johnson, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and devoted friend, was born in Pike County, AL, on January 26, 1945, to Andrew Lee Baxter and Mary Elizabeth Manora. She graduated from Anderson High School, Ivy Tech and was certified as a medical assistant and licensed practical nurse.
She leave to cherish her memories, two daughters: Felisa (James) Northern and Erica Johnson both of Reynoldsburg, OH, two sons Brett Johnson, Anderson, IN and Demetrius Ali Johnson, Montgomery, AL, sister Eula Bannister, nine grandchildren: Aramis (Jay) Sanders, Breyson (Micha) Robinson, Taylor Russell, Lexan Johnson, Jalen Johnson, Jakayla Johnson, Janiya Johnson, Jarae Johnson, and Genesis Johnson, one great grandson Jace Sanders, a host of relatives, church family, and beloved friends
She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Lee Baxter, mother Mary E. Manora, brother Lee Andrew Baxter, guardian and aunt Wharee McGrady, special nephew Anthony Slaughter, and granddaughters Jordan and Journey Johnson.
Service will be held 11am Saturday at Anderson Zion Baptist Church, 2008 Rev. JT Menifee St., with burial at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be two hours prior to services. Services entrusted to Glazebrooks Funeral Services.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020