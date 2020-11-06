1/1
Ann Lynn Harden
Ann Lynn Harden

Winona Lake - Ann Lynn Harden, age 79, of Winona Lake, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:02 a.m. in Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Ann was born April 30, 1941 in Muncie, Indiana to Ansel and Mariam Walters. She was united in marriage to Les R. Harden in September 1960 in Muncie, Indiana who preceded her in death in October 2019.

Ann was a longtime resident of Muncie, Indiana. She enjoyed her life as a homemaker and spending time with her family.

Ann is survived by daughters, Deb Cox and Kim (Ben) Wagner both of Warsaw; sister, Judy Clevenger, Muncie, four grandchildren, Hayden, Bayly, Jaylyn and Payton Dobbins. She was preceded in death by husband, Les Harden, both parents and one brother.

Interment services will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw at a later date. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw is entrusted will all arrangements for the family.

Memorial donations may be made to

Beaman Home

603 Parker St.

Warsaw, Indiana 46580




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
