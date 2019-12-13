Resources
Anna Brindle

Anna Brindle Obituary
Anna Brindle

Muncie - Anna Brindle, 87, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at her home.

Anna is survived by her children: Frank W. Brindle, Karl B. Brindle and MaryAnn Baker; two grandchildren, Frank B. Brindle and Coy (Amanda), Brindle and three grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her beloved husband Noel Boyd Brindle.

Visitation for friends and family will be at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home 200 S. Hartford St., Eaton from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Anna will be entombed privately at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Published in The Star Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
