Anna L. Wright
Muncie - Anna L. Wright, 96, of Muncie, IN passed away Saturday afternoon, April 20, 2019 at Signature Care Center of Muncie, IN. She was born May 22, 1922 in Muncie, IN the daughter of Ray and Ethel (Shull) Huddleston. She was a 1940 graduate of Muncie Central High School.
Anna retired after 15 years as a hostess with Holiday Inn of Muncie. She also had worked at Quality Inn for five years.
Anna leaves to cherish her memory eight grandchildren, Holly Ellington (husband, Greg), Nichole Pineda, Corey Putney, Shasta Kliever, CJ Holt (wife, Mindy), Danny Holt, Dannete Lyden (husband, Sean) and Emily Cooke; 12 great grandchildren, Brittney Ferrel, Amber Huddleston, Tiffany Huddleston, Felicia Schad (husband, Shaun), Dustin Johnson, Douglas Ellington, Summer Ellington, Wesley Ellington, Cody Zeller, Kaylynn Grace Holt, Zoey Lyden and Quentin Zeller; two great-great grandchildren, Miley and Liam Schad; three daughters-in-law, Judy, Myrna and Ilona; a sister-in-law, Donna Huddleston; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Ed, Ray and Fred Huddleston; three children, Carl Huddleston, Mike and Don Cooke; and a grandson, Dwayne Huddleston.
A service to celebrate Anna's life will be 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will be at Hopewell Cemetery of Farmland, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 4:00 p.m. to service time on Sunday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 26, 2019