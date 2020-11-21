1/1
Anna Lucille Harris
1930 - 2020
Anna Lucille Harris

Warren - Anna Lucille Harris, 90, passed away early Thursday morning, November 19, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne. She was born July 17, 1930 in Berne, IN and was the daughter of the late Rolland P. & Esther Pearl (Fuhrman) Sprunger.

Lucille received her Master's degree from Ball State University in 1970 in Education. She was a well-respected and talented music teacher at Anderson Jr. and Sr. High School, Yorktown Jr. and Sr. High School, Muncie Central High School and Sutton Elementary School. Lucille loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a member of High Street United Methodist Church and Sigma Alpha Iota.

Lucille is survived by her two sons Jeffrey A. Buck (Debbie) of Ft. Wayne and Mark C. Buck (Kathy) of Indianapolis; daughter-in-law Kathy Matheis of Ft. Wayne; five grandchildren Jon Buck (Emily), Nick Buck (Libby) Elizabeth Kingery (Jared), Stephanie Thomas (Kyle) and Ashley Waterson (Justin); twelve great-grandchildren Rowan Thomas, Huxton Thomas, Oaklyn Thomas, Eleanor Buck, Sam Buck, Harper Kingery, Oliver Kingery, Harrison Kingery, Rorie Buck , Brecken Waterson, Caliana Waterson and Rivi Waterson; two sisters Kathy McClellen of Greenwood, IN and Gyneth Stanley of Clearwater, FL; two sister-in-law's Nancy Sprunger of Madison, IN and Jane Sprunger of Monticello, IN; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband David P. Harris; her son Stan R. Buck and two brothers Warren and M. Dewey Sprunger.

Due to the Governor's mandate and the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with burial in Jones Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
