Anna Ruth Fowler
Benbrook, TX - Anna Ruth Fowler, originally of Muncie, Indiana, passed away peacefully from this life on her 94th birthday, June 2, 2019.
Funeral service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Winscott Road Funeral Home, 1001 Winscott Road, Benbrook, Texas 76126. Visitation: 10-11:00 a.m., Saturday, prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in Benbrook Cemetery, Benbrook, Texas.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, to the United Gospel Mission or Tarrant County Food Bank.
Anna was born June 2, 1925 in Paoli, Indiana to Harold Densil Apple and Gladys Marie Dotts Apple. She lived her first 34 years in Indiana. In 1959, she married Claude D. Fowler and they relocated to Texas where she remained until her passing. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, arts and crafts, reading cookbooks, picking up pine cones, and listening to her Elvis music. Anna wanted all to know that her greatest accomplishment, blessing and joy in life was her family.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Dale Fowler, and her parents.
Survivors: Anna is survived by her children, Steven Ertle and wife, Patsy of Muncie, Ind.; Ken Ertle and wife, Melanie of Grand Prairie, Texas; Chris Ertle and wife, Susie of Muncie, Ind.; and Gail Kelley of Fort Worth, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two dear friends, Candice Lewis and Kay Phillips.
Published in The Star Press on June 8, 2019