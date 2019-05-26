|
Annabelle Gurbach, 84, passed away peacefully Friday, May 10, 2019 at Independence Village. She was born October 1, 1934 in Brazil (Clay County) Indiana to the late Alfred and Lucinda (Adamson) Albright. Annabelle graduated from Van Buren High School where she was class Valedictorian. She married Thomas W. Gurbach on June 6, 1957. She earned a business education degree at Indiana State University in 1956 and then taught at Plainfield High School. She later earned a master's degree, became certified and taught in elementary schools for several years. She was a Clay County 4H Leader, an enthusiastic teacher, an avid duplicate bridge player and a proud grandmother. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Muncie, Indiana. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Thomas W.; sons Thomas M. Gurbach (Amy)of Lakewood, OH and James Gurbach (Clare) of Manhattan Beach, CA; and six grandchildren Sarah, Lauren and Taryn Gurbach of New York City and Manhattan Beach and Will, Luke and Anna Gurbach of Lakewood, OH. The family extends their gratitude to the doctors, wellness staff at Independence Village and the hospice staff who provided excellent care for Annabelle in her final days. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the at
Published in The Star Press on May 26, 2019