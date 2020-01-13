|
Annabelle "Ann" Maddox
Muncie - Annabelle "Ann" Maddox, 93, passed away at 5:40 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Westminster Village in Muncie.
She was born in Hartford City on October 1, 1926 to James "Dick" Stout and Beautrix "Trixie" (Palmer) Stout. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Ann graduated from Hartford City High School in 1944.
She married James B. Maddox, former Chairman of the Board of Citizens State Bank in New Castle, on May 14, 1947 in the home of his father and mother, Raymond and Lillie Maddox. He precedes her in death on June 26, 2016.
Ann loved being a wife and her role as mother to her three children. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in New Castle, In. Ann was an avid reader and enjoyed playing Yahtzee and cards with her family.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Melissa "Missy" A. Maddox-Rocco (special friend, Barry Jackson) of Yorktown and Gary J. (wife, Sharon S.) Maddox of Punta Gorda, FL; daughter-in-law, Kay Akers Maddox of Muncie; grandchildren, Meredith (husband, Jay) Williamson, Dr. Matthew (wife, Binnette) Maddox DDS, Skye James Maddox, Hilary Ann Maddox-Black, Nicholas Rocco and Amy Rocco; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Alyce Tinkel of Marion; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her son, Dr. Raymond Maddox DDS, brothers, Junior "Bob" McMichael and John Stout.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with Rev. Lloyd Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery on the Maddox Family Lot.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Community Foundation-Hartford City Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348
Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfunralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020