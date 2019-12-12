|
|
Anne C. Muterspaugh
Muncie - Anne C. Muterspaugh, 83, passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2019, at her residence in Muncie, Indiana.
She was born on Wednesday, September 30, 1936, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Stewart Finley and Lois (Sawyer) Clark. Anne graduated from Muncie Central in 1954, earned her bachelor's degree from Hanover College in 1958, and earned her master's degree from Ball State University in 1963. She taught English at Storer Junior High School and then went on to teach English for Muncie Central High School for over thirty years prior to her retirement in 1996. She was a member of Friends Memorial Church.
Anne and Earl coordinated the Friends Memorial Church food pantry for years; were active and supported Muncie Civic Theater and Second Harvest Food Bank serving both organizations as President. She was also a Catalina Club member and Past Board President and coordinated YWCA Bridge Club. Anne was an avid sports fan including Ball State, following the Yankees, and was a true Bearcat. Anne could be found cooking, canning, hosting parties, and loved anything involving her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include her loving husband, Earl Muterspaugh, Muncie, Indiana; two daughters, Laura (husband, Michael) Murphy, Carmel, Indiana, and Marguerite (husband, Don) Carless, Lafayette, Indiana; son-in-law, Brent Tinder, Muncie, Indiana; sister, Julia (husband, Robert) Wadsworth, Muncie, Indiana; eleven grandchildren, Anne Tinder, Brian Carless, Ellen Tinder, Clark Tinder, Aaron Carless, Sarah Tinder, Julia Maxwell, Abby Murphy, Anna Maxwell, Meghan Murphy, and Emerson Maxwell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one daughter, Elizabeth Muterspaugh-Tinder.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Muncie Friends Church, 418 West Adams Street, Muncie, Indiana, 47305, with Pastor Michael Sherman officiating.
Family and friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the church.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family please asks that memorial contributions be directed to the Muncie Friends Church Food Pantry, 418 West Adams Street, Muncie, Indiana, 47305, or to the Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 East Main Street, Muncie, Indiana, 47305.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019