Annette Spoonemore
Muncie - Annette O. Spoonemore, 73, passed away Friday evening, November 1, 2019, at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born on September 15, 1946 in Muncie, the daughter of Virgil and Marie (Bartlett) Morgan, Sr.
Annette worked for the North Central Industries now known as Boomer's Fireworks as an Assembly Line Worker for 15 years prior to her retirement in 2007. She enjoyed her dogs, watching the True Crime Stories television series and was known to work on cars as well. Annette treasured the times she could spend with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Laurah Longfellow West (Kevin), Muncie and Melissa Carper (Mike), Pendleton; 3 grandsons, Virgil Jones, Indianapolis, Erik Longfellow and Clinton Robertson (Chrissy),both of Muncie; 3 granddaughters, Allison Chandler (Dustin), Taylor Shively (Brady) and Jessica Jones (Austin), all of Muncie; 6 great grandchildren, Carter, Johnny, Eli, Hannah, Maylin and Garrett; 6 Great great grandchildren (1 great grandson (Ryan) due in February); 2 sisters, Brenda Said (Larry), Muncie and Mary Morgan (Sam) , Portland; 1 brother, Leon Morgan , Muncie; special nephew, Melvin Holt ; 1 special great nephew, Jake Musick ; 1 brother-in-law, Earnest Smith, Toledo, Ohio; very best friend, Velma Hartman (Bob) , Muncie; God Daughter, Christy Wilson (Daniel), Muncie; Honorary Daughter, Vicki McDaniels, Muncie; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by 1 daughter, Jennifer Jones; 2 sons-in-law, Phil West and Bob Longfellow; her parents 3 sisters, Lavada Wooten, Trudy Morgan and Eleanora Smith; 3 brothers, Melvin Morgan, Dennis Morgan and Virgil Morgan, Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November, 8, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Denny Helton officiating, burial will follow at the Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Thursday evening, November 7, 2019, from 3:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and again on Friday from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019