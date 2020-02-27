Resources
Annice M. "Annie" Baker


1943 - 2020
Annice M. "Annie" Baker Obituary
Annice M. "Annie" Baker

Muncie - Annice M. "Annie" Baker, 76, of Muncie passed away on February 23, 2020 at Bethel Pointe Health & Rehabilitation following an extended illness. She was born on August 27, 1943 in Owen County to Floyd and Ursula (Allee) Frye.

Annie attended Gosport High School where she was a cheerleader. She is a longtime resident of Muncie and worked as a bartender/server for many local establishments.

Annie will be lovingly remembered as a "spitfire" who loved to dance, sing and have fun.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren and siblings.

She is preceded in death by her mother, father and several of her siblings.

Annie chose to be cremated and requested that no funeral services be conducted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123).

Arrangements entrusted to Keller Mortuary Services in Lapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.KellerMortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
