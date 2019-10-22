Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Broaddus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Bell Prince Broaddus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Bell Prince Broaddus Obituary
Annie Bell Prince Broaddus

Annie Bell Prince Broaddus, transition into heaven on October 18, 2019. Annie was born May 7th 1922, 7th of 12 children to Agie Lee and Maranda Prince in Tuscaloosa, AL.

Annie Bell who is lovingly known by her family as A.B., leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Lillie Daniel of Westland MI; granddaughter Krista Simpson of Canton, MI; great granddaughters, Jasmine and Jaylah Simpson of Canton MI; sisters, Odessa Smith of Richmond IN and Claudine Hendon of Maylene, AL; two step-sisters, Hazel Carter and Dorothy Williams, Tuscaloosa AL. A host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews and goddaughter Patricia King of Muncie, IN. She also has many dear friends and a host of other relatives.

There will be a visitation on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6PM to 8PM at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service. 900 E. Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 with a calling at 10:30 and Service starting at 11AM. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.