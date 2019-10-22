|
Annie Bell Prince Broaddus
Annie Bell Prince Broaddus, transition into heaven on October 18, 2019. Annie was born May 7th 1922, 7th of 12 children to Agie Lee and Maranda Prince in Tuscaloosa, AL.
Annie Bell who is lovingly known by her family as A.B., leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Lillie Daniel of Westland MI; granddaughter Krista Simpson of Canton, MI; great granddaughters, Jasmine and Jaylah Simpson of Canton MI; sisters, Odessa Smith of Richmond IN and Claudine Hendon of Maylene, AL; two step-sisters, Hazel Carter and Dorothy Williams, Tuscaloosa AL. A host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews and goddaughter Patricia King of Muncie, IN. She also has many dear friends and a host of other relatives.
There will be a visitation on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6PM to 8PM at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service. 900 E. Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 with a calling at 10:30 and Service starting at 11AM. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019