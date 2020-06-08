Annis I. (Hendershot) Aumann
Overland Park, KS - Annis I. (Hendershot) Aumann, 77, of Overland Park, Kansas went home to be with the Lord, finally succumbing at home with family by her side, to congestive heart failure on May 21, 2020 She ended her time on earth full of years and at peace. She was the daughter of Lawrence "Brownie" Hendershot and Betty Jo (McKinney) Hendershot; born on March 29th, 1943 in Columbus, Indiana. She was preceded into heaven by her husband of 42 years, Ekkehard H. L. Aumann, her older brother, Stephen L. Hendershot, sister-in-law Linda Hendershot and her parents. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Michael (Mindy) Aumann of Eliot, Maine; Ursela (Tim) Trantham of Camas, Washington and Jonathon (Heather) Aumann of Olathe, Kansas. Annis had 9 grandchildren: Jesse, Seth, Cassie, A.J., Erin, Alaric, Petra, Liam and Elias. Annis' remaining family include brothers Paul (Nancy) Hendershot, Lafayette, IN; James "Jimmy" Hendershot (companion Colleen Dailey) Muncie; sisters-in-law Sieglinde Pansby, Pebble Beach, CA and Judy Hendershot, Sun City, AZ. as well as her beloved sister Juanita "Ruthie" Mullins, Muncie, IN. During Annis' last weeks, Ruthie cared for Annis. That love and care has been worth more than gold to Annis and her family. During her life, she was a graduate of Northmont High School, Englewood, Ohio. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, friend, business owner, skilled seamstress, and among other things the author of the book Helmets & Bonnets: The Blending of Two Cultures. Annis also served in the U. S. Navy receiving an honorable discharge in 1962. Pictures from her life can be seen at https://vimeo.com/419715866 Most importantly, she was a believer in and servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. She shared the gospel with her kids and lived the example of a 1 Peter 3:1 wife, helping to bring her husband to the Lord. While we grieve the loss, we know right now that she's safe in the presence of God, worshiping Him in joy. A private graveside service was held at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Olathe, Kansas for family and a few close friends. Arrangements by McGilley & Frye Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 105 E. Loula St., Olathe, KS. There will be a Celebration of Life on August 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Mission Road Bible Church, 7820 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.