Anson Tooley, 82, passed away September 10, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his children and a granddaughter.
The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church, 309 E. Adams, Muncie on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Dr. William Eidson will be officiating. The church will open at 1:30 p.m. There will be no visitation. Masks will be required upon entering the church for the service.
Since 1963, Anson was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Muncie, having sung in the choir, played softball, taught Sunday School, served as a deacon and served in outreach missions. He started a Bible study at the Youth Detention Center with his friend Jack Klingensmith.
Anson was born October 17, 1937, in Muncie, Indiana, to Roxie Younce and Romey Tooley. He spent his entire life as a resident of Delaware County. He graduated from Royerton High School in 1956, where he was a half-back on the football team, and attended Ball State University, where he also played football.
He was married to Marianne Wilson Tooley for 47 years, who predeceased him in 2013. Together they had four children: Pete (Debbi; deceased 2018), Gretchen Shafer (Jim Brown), Pamela Hammonds (Brian), and Amy Radachi (Tom Maher). He was a proud grandfather of Randy and Mitchell (Tooley); Ashleigh, Jordan, and Jon (Shafer); Jacob, Benjamin, and Mia (Hammonds); and Sam, Jack, and Will (Radachi), and great-grandfather to Grant, Davis, Weston, Lillie and Ella Tooley and Charlie Kirk.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Robert Tooley (Betty), Charles, Patty Fancher (Dick), and Richard.
Anson worked at Twoson Tool and Ontario Forge/AeroForge before retiring in 2001.
The family would like to thank the staff at Above and Beyond Home Healthcare, his caregivers at Lynd Place, and his personal caregivers Sean Abrams, Billy Brown, David Cowan, Breanna Eutsler, and Gabby Marlett. They also appreciate the kindness and compassion shown to him by the nursing staff in the hospice wing at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital during his brief stay.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Rebuilding Together Dayton, 30 S. Main St. Dayton, OH 45402, or online at rtdayton.org/donate
. Anson volunteered for his daughter Amy's organization every year since its founding in 1996 to lend his expertise at tree cutting.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Rebuilding Together Dayton, 30 S. Main St. Dayton, OH 45402, or online at rtdayton.org/donate
