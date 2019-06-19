|
|
Anthony Power
Muncie - Anthony Wayne Power, Sr., 61, passed away Friday morning, June 14, 2019, at the Waters of Muncie following a brief illness. He was born on April 4, 1958, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, the son of Everett Henry and Thelma (Chester) Power.
Anthony married the love of his life, Starla (Bilbrey) Power and she survives. Mr. Power Had worked most of his life as a Chef. The las place he had worked was the Holiday Inn in St. Petersburg, Florida for Frank Pazio prior to his disability. He enjoyed listening to southern rock music.
Besides his wife Starla, he is survived by his son, Anthony W. Power, Jr (Mysti), Muncie; his daughter, Crystal Sky Power, Lima, Ohio; 2 granddaughters, Leanna Nicole and Khloe Marie Power, both of Yorktown; 6 brothers, Kenneth, Leslie and Jerry Stevens, Clarence, Gary and Ronald Power; 3 sisters, Geneva Gulley, Charlene Hunter and Donna (DJ) Stevens, several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother, Donald Stevens and 1 sister, Jenny Lindsey.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Jonathon Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at the Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Star Press on June 19, 2019