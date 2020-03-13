|
|
Anthony Steven Pence
Muncie - We lost an angel on Earth, Anthony Steven Pence, 24, of Muncie, as he went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ, following an auto accident on his commute to work, on March 11, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1995 to Teresa (Niec) Pence and the late Steve Pence. Anthony is a 2014 graduate of Delta High School. He also attended Ivy Tech Community College. He was a proud team lead for American Mobile Power in Fairmount.
Anthony was a kind, gentle, soft spoken young man. He was extremely close to his family; becoming even closer to his mother, uncles, and sisters following his father's passing in 2011. He knew no stranger. He never had anything bad to say about anyone or anything. He had so much fun camping with family and golfing. He also enjoyed taking walks with their dogs, and trying new restaurants with his girlfriend, Makayla. As an athlete himself, he collected many championship trophies. But, more so, he idolized the sports teams of the San Francisco 49ers, Purdue, Notre Dame, and the Cubs. Anthony will also be remembered for his tight-knit relations with his friends.
Anthony will be missed by so many; including his best friend and angel, mother, Teresa M. Pence; sisters: Tabatha (Kevin) Umberger and Tiffanie (Jacob) Larimore; niece & nephews: Charlie, Lilah, Greyson, Reid, and Riley; girlfriend, Makayla Miller; aunts & uncles: Carol & Ron Howard, Mary & Terry Bicknell, Jeff & Kristi Pence, Toby & Lori Pence, Aaron Pence, Lisa & Allen Renbarger, and Mark Rawlinson; cousins: John (Kaley) Miller, Sam Miller, Adam (Lacey) Pence, Alex Pence, Delaney Pence, Andrew Pence, Zach Pence, Abby Pence, Jillian Renbarger, Ian Renbarger, Elizabeth (Kerry) Keller, and Michael (Phae) Rawlinson; grandparents: Dave Pence and Pat & John Norridge; and many, many, many close friends.
Anthony was preceded in death by his father, Steve D. Pence; grandparents: Jill Pence and Edmund & Grace Niec; and uncle & aunt, Richard & Patsy Rarick.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 East Charles Street, Muncie, with Father David Hellmann officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 6500 Technology Center Drive, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 and/or Soup Kitchen at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 920 East Charles Street, Muncie, IN 47305. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020