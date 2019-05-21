|
Ardith Gurnee Bell
Muncie - Ardith Gurnee Bell, 87 of Muncie, died Saturday afternoon, May 18, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born January 17, 1932 in Lawrenceburg, TN and was the daughter of the late Hubert & Mabel (Miles) Woodall.
Ardith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She loved to paint and had an art studio in her home. Ardith enjoyed raising flowers, fishing, and traveling.
Ardith is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Paul G. Bell of Muncie, her daughter Elaine Becker of Kendallville; three grandchildren Richard Treft (Shantell) of Kendallville, Renee Treft of Kendallville, Michelle Meaker of Huntington; five great-grandchildren Joey Cullender of Austin, TX, Amanda Meaker of Austin, TX, Trinity Treft of Kendallville, Rickey Lee Jones of New Jersey and Corey Treft of Corydon; sister Brenda Shell of Richmond. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son Horace Hall McKissack; two sisters Juanita Shirley and Inez Birdsong.
Funeral Services for Ardith will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made online at
Published in The Star Press on May 21, 2019