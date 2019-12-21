|
Ardonna E. (Hiatt) Jerles
Redkey - Ardonna E. (Hiatt) Jerles, 95, of Muncie, IN, formerly of Randolph County and Redkey, IN, passed away at 3:58 PM, Friday, December 20th, 2019 peacefully, while in the company of family members, at IU Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. Ardonna was born in Randolph County, IN, on February 21, 1924, a daughter of the late Hattie (Smith) and Elmer Hiatt. She was a 1942 graduate of Green Township High School, Randolph County, IN. Ardonna was employed by Indiana Glass Co. in Dunkirk, IN, where she worked in Customer Service until her retirement. She continued her love of people and serving others as the former owner of the Oke Doke Restaurant in Albany, IN. She was the loving wife of Howard P. (Phil) Jerles who she happily married on March 19, 1942 and sadly lost on January 18, 2018. Ardonna was a devoted member of Redkey Faith Ministries and Women's Club, as well the Cosmos Club of Redkey, IN. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, gardening, flowers, making noodles and apple dumplings for the church, playing the card game Hand & Foot with her many friends at Lynd Place and spending time with her family. Ardonna is survived by her daughter-in-law; Tyrah Jerles, two granddaughters; Jennifer Flondro (husband Chris), Susan Peterson (husband Eric), four grandchildren; William & Sofia Flondro, Jack & Eva Peterson, two nieces; Debbie Henning, Joyce Himes (husband Bill), one nephew; Mike Hiatt (wife Brenda), great nieces and nephews; Brandy Dilsaver (husband Jim), Matthew Hiatt, Michael Hiatt (wife Heather), Keatha Brouse (Fiancé' Jason Ozbun), Krista Musgrove (husband Chris), Jason Brouse (Fiancé' Victoria Goodhew), Chris Himes (Fiancé' Janeen), and Scott Himes (wife Heather). Ardonna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Phil, one son; Jay Jerles, and one brother; Arnold Hiatt. Friends are invited to call Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10-12 at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM with Pastor Joe Hines officiating. Burial will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery, Redkey, IN. In lieu of flowers Ardonna requested donations be made to Redkey Faith Ministries. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019