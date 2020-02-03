|
Arlie J. Shreves
Muncie - Arlie J. Shreves, 96, went to be with the Lord Saturday morning, February 1, 2020, at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born in Muncie on May 16, 1923, the son of Charles W. and Katheryne B. (Dyer) Shreves, graduated from Muncie Central High School and Industrial Institute of Chicago, IL, and served in the US Army During WWII in the second wave on Normandy.
Mr. Shreves was employed at Hank's TV for ten years, then as an electrical mechanic at Ball State University until his retirement in 1986.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #19.
Surviving are his wife of seventy-one years, Rosemary; a daughter, Kay Cole (husband, Mitch), Savannah, GA; a son, Keith Joseph Shreves (wife, Dee), Emerson, GA; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Janeene Davis and Marcia Hatfield; a brother, Marvin Shreves; and a sister, Loreen Moore.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Burial will follow with Military Rites by the US Army and Veterans of Delaware County.
Friends may call at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Memorials may be directed to St. Francis of Assisi Missions, 1200 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie, IN 47303.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020