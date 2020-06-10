Arnold J. Ounapu
Muncie - Arnold J. Ounapu, 87, passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 7, 2020.
Arnold was born in 1933 in Covington, Michigan to Julius and Mary Ounapu and graduated from Waukegan High School. He served in the Army and upon his return attended Illinois State University, where he met his wife of 63 years, Mildred. After completing his bachelor studies at Illinois State, he attended Northern Illinois University, where he received his Master's Degree. He did further graduate work at the University of Illinois.
After working as a Certified Public Accountant, he joined the faculty of the Department of Accounting at Ball State University where he taught until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred, and will be dearly missed by their daughter, Lois (Randall) Atkins, and their two granddaughters.
Services will be private and burial will be in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.