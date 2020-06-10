Arnold J. Ounapu
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold J. Ounapu

Muncie - Arnold J. Ounapu, 87, passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 7, 2020.

Arnold was born in 1933 in Covington, Michigan to Julius and Mary Ounapu and graduated from Waukegan High School. He served in the Army and upon his return attended Illinois State University, where he met his wife of 63 years, Mildred. After completing his bachelor studies at Illinois State, he attended Northern Illinois University, where he received his Master's Degree. He did further graduate work at the University of Illinois.

After working as a Certified Public Accountant, he joined the faculty of the Department of Accounting at Ball State University where he taught until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred, and will be dearly missed by their daughter, Lois (Randall) Atkins, and their two granddaughters.

Services will be private and burial will be in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved