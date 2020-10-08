1/1
Art C. Coffey
Art C. Coffey

Muncie - Art C. Coffey, 58, passed away on Monday evening October 5, 2020 at his residence with family by his side. Art was born on April 2, 1962 to Wilma J. (Sweet) and Ernest E. Coffey in Rushville Indiana attending school there. Art enjoyed being outdoors fishing and hunting with his family. He was great at working with his hands, rebuilding a 48 GMC pick-up or fixing anything that he could.

Survivors include Delores Smokewood, sons, Jeremy (Kendra) Smokewood, Shane (Gabrielle) Smokewood; daughter, Bobbi Smiley; grandchildren Riley, Bentley, Kinsley, Penelope, and Steele Smokewood and 4 brothers.

His parents, two brothers and one sister preceded him in passing.

Funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at 10:00 am with pastor Gary McManus officiating. Burial will follow at East Hill Cemetery, 304 E. St. Road 44 in Rushville Indiana at 1:00 pm. Friends may call at Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center, 801 W. Adams Street Muncie Indiana, on Monday October 12, 2020 from 3-7 pm and on Tuesday from 9:00 am until the start of the service.

The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.






Published in The Star Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
