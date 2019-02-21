Services
Arvell Edmond Obituary
Arvell Edmond

Muncie - Arvell Edmond, 86, departed this life on February 12th, 2019 peacefully at his home after a lengthy battle with health problems.

Born in Southland, AR to Kinchion & Dorothy Edmond who preceded him in death as well as 1 son Darrell Edmond, 4 sisters Adlene, Annye Marie, Mildred and Willie bea, and 3 brothers Carl, Dewitt and Sylvester.

Arvelle was employed and retired from the Muncie Community school system and Munson Auto.

He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Larry J Edmond, San Francisco, CA, 4 daughters Dorothy (Vallari) of Atlanta, GA, Sherry Collette Edmond-Davis of West Helena, AR, Jacqueline Edmond-Johnson of Little Rock, AR, Deborah Martin of St. Louis, MO, 2 brothers Rev. John Q. Edmond (Mary) of Little Rock, AR, Dwight Edmond (Shellie) of Conway, AR, 2 sisters Brenda Edmond of North Little Rock, AR, Frances Henderson-Edmond of Muncie, IN & 13 grandchildren.

Calling 11am til 12noon, Service Saturday February 23 at Deliverance Temple 720 E. 2nd Street Muncie, IN Funeral 12-1 Services Entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service LLC.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 21, 2019
