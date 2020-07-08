Asel L. Hart
New Castle - Asel L. Hart, 79, of rural New Castle, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 17, 1940 in Muncie, a son of the late Cletus Lester and Alice Helen (Johnson) Hart.
Asel attended grade school in Blountsville and graduated from Mooreland High School in 1958. He retired from Chrysler Corp. in New Castle in 1997 after 30 years of service, where he was a toolmaker. He had attended the Northside Church of God, both in Muncie and New Castle. Known as "Grandpa" to many children, his entire world revolved around kids; helping kids in all aspects of their lives was his passion. Also known to many as "the gum man", Asel could always be found at the skating rink, ball diamond or ball court, watching his own, as well as many other "grandkids" skate or play ball. He also enjoyed eating out with his wife, where the wait staff would know what they wanted before they ordered.
He was also an avid NASCAR fan, and for many years enjoyed racing go-carts, including at several popular auto-racing tracks. He served as President of the Central Indiana Karting Association.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 50 years, Joyce A. Hart of New Castle, whom he married June 18, 1970; children, Rhonda Jarvis of Alexandria, Gina (David) Phillips of Yorktown, Jennifer (David) Waters of New Castle, and Daniel Hart of New Castle; grandchildren, Miles Keating, Makayla Keating, Morgan Jarvis, Meredith Campbell, Drew, Nathan, and Mathew Phillips, Megan (Chad) Williams, Tiffany Winchester, Sheriton Winchester, Charley Waters and Brandon Hart; great grandchildren, Hayden Keating, Piper Norris, Phoebe Williams, Corbin Williams, and Jax Marsh; a sister, Ann Bell of New Castle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sara Winchester.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastor Phil Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery near Windsor. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to God's Grain Bin, 1623 Vine St., New Castle, IN 47362. You may share a condolence or memory of Asel at www.hinsey-brown.com
