Asher Leighton Nichols
Muncie - Angels are hard to find, but God called upon young Asher Leighton Nichols, whom passed away on February 26, 2019, to join him in Heaven.
Already so loved by family, Asher leaves to cherish his wonderful memory: mother, Whitney Nichols; grandparents, Shalynda and Nick Fair; great-grandparents, Malynda and Walter Nichols; great-great-grandma, Pam Fair; aunts: Preslee Jackson, Kim (Mike) Shockley, and Kyra Goodwin; uncles: Tyler Nichols (Mallory Brewer), Preston Jackson (Kylee Johnson), Parker Hammond, Bobby (Robbin) Nichols, Tannen Fair, Bub (Tami) Winningham, and Steve (Carla) Winningham; and several cousins.
Asher was preceded in death by his aunt, Brooklyn Cheyenne Nichols Fair and great-great-grandpa, Joe Fair.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. noon in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following, with Pastor Brent Hickman presiding. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie, alongside his Aunt Brooklyn. Online condolences: www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 5, 2019