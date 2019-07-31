Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
1984 - 2019
Ashley Courtney Obituary
Ashley Courtney

Springport - Ashley Courtney, 35, passed away Sunday morning, July 28, 2019, at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born in Muncie on July 21, 1984, and graduated from Blue River Valley High School.

Ashley was a CNA at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and various nursing homes. She also was a bartender at the Red Dog Saloon.

She enjoyed playing volleyball, vacationing in Dale Hollow, and especially her children.

Surviving are four children, Kylie and Logan See, and Noah and Madalyn Waters; her mother and step-father, Holly and Bret Joseph, Springport; her father, Robert Courtney, Muncie; her grandparents, Lou Coulter, Muncie, Judy Brown, Muncie, Simone Joseph, Muncie, and Carl and Jean Martin, Farmland; two sisters, Elizabeth Courtney, Muncie and Mykah Keener, Muncie; two brothers, Robby Courtney (wife, Alisha), Selma and Quentin Courtney, Parker City; and several aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of her life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Cremation will follow.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 31, 2019
