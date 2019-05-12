|
|
Ather Hurt
Baxter - Ather Anna Lee (Brown) Hurt, 85 of Baxter, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Ather was born Friday, September 15, 1933, in Mt. Pisgah, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Manard H and the late Ida (Davis) Brown.
Ather was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was a member of the Memorial United Baptist Church in Muncie, Indiana. Ather was a member of the Eastern Star - Parker Lodge and the Warner Gear and Ball State Sympathy Club. She loved playing cards, laughing with family and was a wonderful cook. She always took good care of her family and friends.
Ather is survived by: 4 Children: Gary and Darla Hurt, Julia and Kenneth Anderson, Carlos and Cindy Riddle, Ronda and Ed Womack,10 Grandchildren,18 Great Grandchildren, 4 Great-Great-Grandchildren, Sister: Fern Eckel,Several Nieces and Nephews
In addition to her parents, Ather was preceded in death by Husband, Earl "Kenneth" Hurt; 2 Sisters, Louise Bell (Brown) and Angie (Brown) Crabtree; 3 Brothers, Roy, Nelson, and John Brown.
Funeral Services for Ather Anna Lee (Brown) Hurt will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Parson Mortuary in Muncie, Indiana with Pastor Andy Phipps Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memory Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on May 12, 2019