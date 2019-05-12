Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Garden of Memory Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Ather Hurt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ather Hurt


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ather Hurt Obituary
Ather Hurt

Baxter - Ather Anna Lee (Brown) Hurt, 85 of Baxter, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Ather was born Friday, September 15, 1933, in Mt. Pisgah, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Manard H and the late Ida (Davis) Brown.

Ather was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was a member of the Memorial United Baptist Church in Muncie, Indiana. Ather was a member of the Eastern Star - Parker Lodge and the Warner Gear and Ball State Sympathy Club. She loved playing cards, laughing with family and was a wonderful cook. She always took good care of her family and friends.

Ather is survived by: 4 Children: Gary and Darla Hurt, Julia and Kenneth Anderson, Carlos and Cindy Riddle, Ronda and Ed Womack,10 Grandchildren,18 Great Grandchildren, 4 Great-Great-Grandchildren, Sister: Fern Eckel,Several Nieces and Nephews

In addition to her parents, Ather was preceded in death by Husband, Earl "Kenneth" Hurt; 2 Sisters, Louise Bell (Brown) and Angie (Brown) Crabtree; 3 Brothers, Roy, Nelson, and John Brown.

Funeral Services for Ather Anna Lee (Brown) Hurt will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Parson Mortuary in Muncie, Indiana with Pastor Andy Phipps Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memory Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now