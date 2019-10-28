|
Audie Marshall Posey
Audie Marshall Posey, 78, went to be in the arms of the Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at home.
He was born in Onida, Tennessee on Saturday, April 26, 1941, the son of Arvel Posey Sr. and Vivian Posey. He married Sylvia on March 26, 1993, and she survives.
Audie spent 21 years in the Army as a medic. He did three tours in Vietnam and loved serving his country. He received numerous medals, including the Purple Heart. Audie was a people person and never met a stranger. He would help anyone in need and had a heart of gold. He was also a very loving and dedicated husband and father.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia; one son, Bobby Lee Posey of Muncie; two daughters, Michelle Martin of NY, and Donna Jean Sanders of Muncie; two brothers, Jerold (Lenia) Posey of AK, and Arvel Posey Jr (Bonnie) of Muncie; Sisters, Neva Griffith of TN, Sharon (Larry) Pierce of Muncie, Jureda Spradlin of KY, and Sandra (Harold) Spradlin of KY; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvel and Vivian Posey; brothers-in-law, Frank Griffith and Leamon Spradlin.
A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019