Audrey E. Harless Jr.
Muncie - Audrey E. Harless Jr., 80, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
He was born in Muncie on November 9, 1938, the son of Audrey E. Harless Sr. and Dorothy I. (Brock) Harless Thompson and attended Royerton High School. Audrey served his country in The United States Army National Guard.
He retired after forty-five years of service from Container Corporation.
Audrey was a fun-loving guy and was always devoted to his faith and family. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, along with being a gunsmith and gun enthusiast. He loved being outdoors and John Wayne movies.
Survivors include his children, Cindy Trexler (husband, David), Linda Foster, John Harless, Susan McIntire (husband, Guy), Audrey E. Harless III and Richard Harless (fiancé, Mary); a sister, Barbara Hovis; two brothers, Joe Thompson and Ricky Thompson; also surviving are several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife of twenty years, Audrey Harless in 1999; a long-time companion, Helen Roysden; and his parents.
Services will be 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Denny Helton officiating. A private burial will take place at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Full Gospel Temple, 212 West 7th Street, Muncie, Indiana 47302.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019