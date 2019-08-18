|
|
Audrey S. Jennings
Jamestown - Audrey S. (Emery) Jennings, age 71 of Banner Roslin, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, TN. Funeral Service was Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown. Burial followed in the Upchurch Cemetery. The family received friends on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown. She is survived by her: Children, Laura Nottingham and husband Jeff, Robert Alan Enochs and wife Julie, Mariett Jennings-Jennings and husband Dustin; Step-Children, Terry Sites and wife Mona, Debbie Kidd and husband James, Michael Jennings and wife Lisa, Lisa Wallen and husband Thomas, Brian Jennings; Special Grandson, Aaron Hamilton; Twenty-one Grandchildren; Thirty-nine Great Grandchildren; One Great Great Grandchild; Three Brothers, David, Bob & Vaughn Emery. She is preceded in death by her: Husband, Shirley Clay Jennings; Parents, Harold Eugene & Bernita Audrey (Sharon) Emery; Step-Son, Benjamin "Ben" Jennings; Four Grandchildren; One Great Grandchild; Sisters, Pamela & Maxine Emery. Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown in charge of Services for Audrey S. (Emery) Jennings of Banner Roslin.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 18, 2019