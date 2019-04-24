Aurie Ilene Jones



Muncie - Aurie Ilene Jones, 85, passed away at Elmcroft of Muncie on April 22, 2019. She was born December 16, 1933 in Muncie, Indiana to Howard and Luvada (Roston) Peck.



Ilene was the owner and operator of Ilene's Curl Shop for forty-four years and retired in 2012. She was a member of High Street United Methodist Church where she was active in helping with the food pantry, Thursday Luncheon, Mary Martha Circle and served as a greeter. She also enjoyed working the voting polls and volunteering with the Kidney Association.



Ilene is survived by her daughters, Terri Hutchison and Kim Peters (Gilbert); three grandchildren, Stephanie Hutchison (Brad Brunsman), Grant Peters (Whitney), and Kaitlin Pittsford (Cole); and three great grandchildren, Reid Pittsford, Ryan Pittsford and Owen Peters.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lowell Jones; a sister, Nondius Justice; a brother in law, Jerry Justice; a nephew, Shane Carpenter.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Rev. Charlotte Overmyer officiating.



Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the , 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240; Animal Rescue Fund - A.R.F., 1209 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303; or the Muncie Animal Shelter, 901 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.



