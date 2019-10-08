|
|
Barbara A. Capps
Springport - Barbara A. Capps, 73, formerly of Muncie, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on November 12, 1945 in Muncie, the daughter of Herschal Walker and Maxine Swingley and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1964. On December 23, 1965, she married David A. Capps. She later graduated from Ambers Beauty School.
Barb worked as a hairdresser at Barbs Styles Unlimited for many years. After her career, she went on to work at Wal-Mart for 12 years.
She loved living in the country, taking care of her pets and helping out with the farm animals.
Surviving are her husband of over 54 years, David A. Capps of Springport; one son, Richard Capps (wife, Amy) of Indianapolis; three grandchildren, Alex Miles, Blake Miles and Cameron Short (wife, Megan); and one sister-in-law, Jana Embree.
She was preceded in death by her father; her mother, Maxine Swingley; her daughter, Martina Lynn Short in 2011; and one brother, Eddie Embree.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Mock Cemetery in North Webster, IN.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Humane Society of the United States,
1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 or online at https://www.humanesociety.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019