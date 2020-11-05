1/1
Barbara A. Duncan
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. Duncan

Muncie - Barbara A. Duncan, 56, of Muncie, Indiana, passed away at 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on July 21, 1964, to Ray and Doris Jane (Anderson) Duncan.

Barbara was a graduate of Northrop High School and she worked for Reliance Machine Shop in Muncie.

Barbara is survived by three sons, Steven (Ashlee) Barnell, Anthony (Lyndsay) Barnell and Andrew Barnell, all of Muncie; father, Ray Duncan of Warsaw, one brother, Michael (Ronda) Duncan of Savannah, Georgia; two sisters, Lisa (Paul) Edsall of Muncie and Patti (Jerry) Case of Fort Wayne; and seven grandchildren. Barbara is preceded in death by one daughter, Jennifer Barnell and her mother.

Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992, with Pastor John Cook officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be two hours prior to the funeral service, starting at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Inc Eddingfield Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Funeral service
04:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Inc Eddingfield Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home Inc Eddingfield Chapel
231 Falls Ave
Wabash, IN 46992
(260) 563-3755
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home Inc Eddingfield Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved