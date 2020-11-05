Barbara A. Duncan
Muncie - Barbara A. Duncan, 56, of Muncie, Indiana, passed away at 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on July 21, 1964, to Ray and Doris Jane (Anderson) Duncan.
Barbara was a graduate of Northrop High School and she worked for Reliance Machine Shop in Muncie.
Barbara is survived by three sons, Steven (Ashlee) Barnell, Anthony (Lyndsay) Barnell and Andrew Barnell, all of Muncie; father, Ray Duncan of Warsaw, one brother, Michael (Ronda) Duncan of Savannah, Georgia; two sisters, Lisa (Paul) Edsall of Muncie and Patti (Jerry) Case of Fort Wayne; and seven grandchildren. Barbara is preceded in death by one daughter, Jennifer Barnell and her mother.
Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992, with Pastor John Cook officiating.
Visitation for family and friends will be two hours prior to the funeral service, starting at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the donor's choice.
