Barbara Ann Ritchie
Middletown - July 21, 1929 ~ December 27, 2019
Barbara Ann Ritchie, 90, passed away at Living Petals Nursing Care in Middletown on December 27, 2019. She was born in Richland Township, July 21, 1929 the daughter of John J. Clotilde Hodson Mills.
She was a graduate of Anderson High School and worked for 25 years at Daleville Schools in the Cafeteria retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Chesterfield Christian Church, a 50 year member of the Columbia Rebekah Lodge #565 and Past Noble Grands Club. She was very active in the Lecta Circle of the Chesterfield Christian Church. She was baptized at the Central Christian Church in Anderson in 1942.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Kenneth Keesling (1958) and Wayne F. Ritchie (2005), sisters, Myrtle Perkins and Mary Cook.
Survivors are her children: Steve (Phyllis) Keesling of Middletown, Jack (Cheri) Keesling of Middlebury, and Sue Brown (Gary) of Muncie, step son, Ronald (Marilyn) Ritchie of Anderson, adoptive daughter/friend, Carol Riley, adoptive son: Randy Keesling of Middletown.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Chesterfield Christian Church in Chesterfield with Pastor Ned Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Bronnenberg Cemetery, Chesterfield.
Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 11:30 until the time of the services.
Memorials may be made to the Chesterfield Christian Church and to Living Petals Healthcare.
A Special thank you to Cathy Shaw and the Compass for her loving care,
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020