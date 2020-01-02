Services
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th
Middletown, IN 47356
765-354-2051
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Ritchie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Ritchie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Ritchie Obituary
Barbara Ann Ritchie

Middletown - July 21, 1929 ~ December 27, 2019

Barbara Ann Ritchie, 90, passed away at Living Petals Nursing Care in Middletown on December 27, 2019. She was born in Richland Township, July 21, 1929 the daughter of John J. Clotilde Hodson Mills.

She was a graduate of Anderson High School and worked for 25 years at Daleville Schools in the Cafeteria retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Chesterfield Christian Church, a 50 year member of the Columbia Rebekah Lodge #565 and Past Noble Grands Club. She was very active in the Lecta Circle of the Chesterfield Christian Church. She was baptized at the Central Christian Church in Anderson in 1942.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Kenneth Keesling (1958) and Wayne F. Ritchie (2005), sisters, Myrtle Perkins and Mary Cook.

Survivors are her children: Steve (Phyllis) Keesling of Middletown, Jack (Cheri) Keesling of Middlebury, and Sue Brown (Gary) of Muncie, step son, Ronald (Marilyn) Ritchie of Anderson, adoptive daughter/friend, Carol Riley, adoptive son: Randy Keesling of Middletown.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Chesterfield Christian Church in Chesterfield with Pastor Ned Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Bronnenberg Cemetery, Chesterfield.

Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 11:30 until the time of the services.

Memorials may be made to the Chesterfield Christian Church and to Living Petals Healthcare.

A Special thank you to Cathy Shaw and the Compass for her loving care,

Online guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -