Franklin, KY - Mrs. Barbara "Barbie" Beckham, age 55 of Franklin, KY died Friday evening at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Crafton Funeral Home in Franklin is in charge of arrangements. Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A native of Muncie, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Karl Heistand and Sharon Callicoat Zowd who resides in Muncie. She was retired from the Corvette Plant in Bowling Green. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 15 years - Kim Beckham of Franklin; 2 children - Danielle Cassity of Muncie and Tim Cassity (Lisa) of Michigan; 2 step sons - Doug Beckham of Michigan and Nick Bekham of Indiana; 4 sisters - Rhonda Scarberry, Luann Barrett, Tammy Vonesh and Sharon Zowd 4 grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020