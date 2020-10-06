Barbara "Barbie" Beckham
Franklin, KY - Barbara "Barbie" Beckham, 55, of Franklin, KY and former resident of Muncie, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born May 1, 1965 in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Sharon Zowd and the late Karl Heistand. Barbie attended Muncie Central High School and was employed by General Motors for 18 years prior to her retirement. Barbie loved making crafts and was very talented, but most of all she truly adored her grandchildren, loved life and fought hard until the very end.
She is survived by her husband, Kim Beckham; mother, Sharon Zowd; daughter, Danielle Cassity; son, Tim Cassity, (wife-Lisa); two step-sons, Doug Beckham, (wife-Sarah); and Nick Beckham; four sisters, Luann Barrett; Rhonda Scarberry; Tammy Vonish; and "Little" Sharon Zowd; two grandchildren, Henry "Luke" and Colleen Cassity; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Karl Heistand; step-mom, Joyce Heistand; and a son, Jeremy Cassity.
Memorial service will be held at Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center, Muncie at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Calling will be at the mortuary from 11:00 a.m. on Thursday until the time of service.
.