Barbara Bowers
Selma - Barbara Bowers, 88, of Selma, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Parker Health and Rehab.
She was born February 14, 1932 the daughter of the late Ernest and Barbara (Ellis) Lewis. Barbara graduated from Farmland High School in 1950. Soon after graduation she married her husband of 70 years John Bowers. Prior to retirement Barbara was employed at Anchor Hocking Glass, Winchester, for 35 years.
Survivors include her husband, John Bowers; and her daughter, Karla Bowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John and Ray Lewis; and a sister, Zelma Whitman.
Services will be held at Full Gospel Temple, 212 W. 7th St., Muncie, at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Denny Helton and Pastor Keith Conley officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery - Windsor.
Calling will be at the church from 1:30 p.m. on Monday until the time of service.
