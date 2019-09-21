Services
Williamson, Spencer & Penrod Funeral Homes Llc
208 N Commerce St
Portland, IN 47371
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Barbara Bruner


1941 - 2019
Barbara Bruner
Barbara Bruner

Portland - Barbara Bruner, age 78, a resident of Portland, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

Barbara was born on July 26, 1941, in Union City, Indiana, the daughter of Glenn and Mary (LeMaster) Hummel. She graduated from Mississinewa Valley High School in 1960 and married Jim Bruner on June 5, 1960. She was a member of Pike Friends "N' Neighbors, American Red Cross, Community and Family Services where she was active in the Food Bank, Thrift Shop and W.I.C. program. She loved to sew and make crafts for her friends and family. Barbara also volunteered for the Jay County Fair Association for many years.

Survivors include: Her husband of 59 years: Jim Bruner - Portland, Indiana ; 1 son: Terry Bruner (wife Cathy) - Auburn, Indiana ; 2 daughters: Suzanne Clevenger (husband Greg) - Ridgeville, Indiana, Peggy Atkinson (husband Troy) - Portland, Indiana; 1 brother: Keith Hummel (wife Kay) - Union City, Indiana; 1 sister: Bonnie Deaton - Biloxi, Mississippi; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 3-7 p.m. at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Pastor Darrel Borders will officiate and burial will follow in Salamonia Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed towards the Jay County .

Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 21, 2019
